Tyrod Taylor Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Jets QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to make his first start with the New York Jets this Sunday. Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Jets to serve as Aaron Rodgers' backup. After the team replaced Rodgers with Justin Fields this offseason, Taylor remained as the team's backup heading into the 2025 season.During the Jets' Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, Fields suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter after his head slammed against the turf as he was brought to the ground by Joey Bosa.The Jets ruled Fields out for this weekend's game, paving the way for Taylor to start.Should you add Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 waiver wire?New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: GettyFantasy owners should avoid adding Tyrod Taylor in fantasy. There's a reason Taylor is a backup. He has been a good journeyman and backup quarterback, and will step on the field Sunday at 36 years old. He doesn't have the ceiling established that quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts or Justin Herbert have.However, Taylor did play solidly for Fields when he filled in during the final quarter. Taylor completed 7-of-11 passes for 56 yards and threw a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 21 yards on three carries.Tyrod Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL seasonNew York Jets v Arizona Cardinals - Source: GettySince Justin Fields' injury is likely a week-to-week injury, with him possibly returning in the next game or two, there isn't much of a projection for Tyrod Taylor's fantasy football numbers for the rest of the season.Maybe Taylor continues to play better than Fields (Fields was 3-of-11, 27 yards) and makes a case to start over Fields at some point in the season, but with the team paying Fields this offseason, he will likely return as the team's starter once he passes concussion protocols.From 2015 to 2017, Taylor started in at least 10 games. He hasn't hit both of those numbers in a single season since.This week, the Jets will face the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose defense has allowed just 39 points through two games. The Buccaneers' pass defense has allowed just two passing touchdowns and 471 passing yards on the season.