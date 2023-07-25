Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks contract: How much will OLB earn in 2023?

Uchenna Nwosu is staying with the Seattle Seahawks for the foreseeable future.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed announced that the linebacker had agreed to a three-year extension with last season's NFC West runners-up. The entire deal is worth $59 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks’ edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is signing a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

According to fellow insider Ian Rapoport, the base value of the extension is $45 million:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The base value of Uchenna Nwosu’s extension is $45M over 3 years, source said. He cashes in after a breakout season, while Seattle proactively takes care of a budding standout. twitter.com/nfl/status/168…

Before signing the extension, Nwosu was entering the last year of his current contract. It would have earned him a minimum of $7.5 million, however, the extension will earn around $19.33 million at the lowest when it begins in 2024.

The extension will also possibly reduce his cap hit from $13 million to $5 million, which will allow general manager John Schneider to add rookies Devon Witherspoon and Zach Charbonnet.

A brief overview of Uchenna Nwosu's NFL career

After playing at USC, where he received an All-Pac-12 nomination as a senior thanks to 75 tackles (48 solo), 9.5 sacks, and an interception and fumble recovery each, Uchenna Nwosu was drafted 48th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. As a rookie, he started only three of 16 regular-season games, recording 28 tackles (18 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits.

His first highlight, however, came in the Wild Card Round, when he forced a fumble on Lamar Jackson on the final play of the game:

But Nwosu did not truly break out until 2021, when he was finally promoted to starter. Besides 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, he also had his first interception and fumble recovery as a pro.

This breakout performance enticed the Seahawks into signing him for 2022, and he thrived, posting career highs in tackles (66, with 42 solo) and sacks (9.5). He also had 2 fumble recoveries as the team shockingly reached the playoffs. He had three solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the Wild Card loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

Could the Seattle Seahawks be a top defensive team in the NFL again? Recapping team's other defensive transactions

It has been a decade since the Seahawks and their Legion of Boom ruled the NFL, but extending Uchenna Nwosu is just one of many moves the team is taking to upgrade its defense.

Besides drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Derick Hall, they have also bolstered their defensive line by picking up Dre'Mont Jones for three years and $51 million - the biggest free-agent signing of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era. The team will also welcome back Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed after multiple years away.

