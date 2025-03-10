“Very boom or bust move” - NFL fans react to Haason Reddick signing $14,000,000 deal with Buccaneers

Reddit users posted mixed reactions when former New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick agreed to a one-year $14 million free-agent contract ($12 million guaranteed) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. News of the transaction was reported Monday.

Reddick is coming off a rebuilding year with the Jets after a lackluster 2024 season, where he registered just 14 tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack in 10 games. His subpar production followed a contract holdout that saw him miss the offseason, preseason and first seven games of the regular season.

Reddick lost around $7 million in salary last season by holding out, including $5.5 million of his $14.25 million base pay, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. New York traded for him from the Philadelphia Eagles but did not offer him the long-term deal he was requesting.

Reddit fans saw the signing as a gamble but a profitable one.

"Very boom or bust move. We'll see what happens!" one fan commented.

"And here we go," another fan commented.

"What a fast deal," a fan wrote.

Most fans saw the contract terms favorable to Tampa Bay.

"Seems like a pretty good deal for the buccs," one fan said.

"He was just very set on where he wanted to go," a fan wrote.

The Buccaneers also signed standout wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year $66 million contract with $44 million guaranteed, as per The Associated Press.

Buccaneers to strengthen pass rush as they sign Haason Reddick

NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Before his holdout-plagued 2024 season, Haason Reddick recorded four straight seasons with at least 11 sacks. His most productive year was in 2022 with Philadelphia, collecting 49 tackles and 16 sacks en route to a second-team All-Pro selection.

Tampa Bay likely expects Reddick to get back to the level he was at while amassing 27 sacks over two years with the Eagles. The one-year format provides a "prove-it" situation for him to reestablish his worth before possibly entering the market next offseason for more money.

