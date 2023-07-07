NFL
Viral Aaron Rodgers photo has Jets fans believing QB will equal Peyton Manning record in 2023

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 07, 2023 16:42 GMT
Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and seems to be loving the game of football again. The 39-year-old has been out and about New York City and enjoying time with his teammates. He also appears to be hitting the gym even more than perhaps he had in the past.

A recent photo of Aaron Rodgers shows him in the Jets team facility working out. This photo has taken New York Jets fans by storm, with many believing that he will have a career year in 2023.

HOLY… #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is looking freaking JACKED ahead of training camp 📸 proactivesp #TakeFlight https://t.co/3FrbZfy8Jv

The majority of the comments left on the tweeted photo are convinced that Rodgers will win NFL MVP honors again in 2023. If he did so, that would be his fifth and that would put him in good company of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning.

Others felt that he could play three more seasons if he keeps himself in that good of shape. Of course there were also some negative comments, as with everything that is posted. And, some believe that New York Jets fans will get their hopes up just to be disappointed by the quarterback in his first season.

youtube-cover

But, one thing is for sure, everyone will be watching the New York Jets this season.

@JakeAsman @AaronRodgers12 That would tie Peyton Manning for MOST ALL TIME BABY! 👀
@BoyGreen25 @JakeAsman @AaronRodgers12 Tell me more gentlemen.
@BoyGreen25 @AaronRodgers12 That looks like a 5th MVP season coming to me...
@JakeAsman @BoyGreen25 @AaronRodgers12 New York really changed him. We are getting the better version of him for sure.
@BoyGreen25 @AaronRodgers12 This looks like a man getting ready to play 3+ seasons in NY
@BoyGreen25 @AaronRodgers12 Looks like another MVP to me 👀
@BoyGreen25 @AaronRodgers12 My knee just snapped in half looking at that photo https://t.co/1ntPxTHdha
Lmao. Rodgers is about to win his 5th MVP while Love is gonna be a absolute car crash. twitter.com/boygreen25/sta…
Is in NY for a couple months and gets a normal haircut 😂 twitter.com/BoyGreen25/sta…
Another MVP season on the way im afraid twitter.com/boygreen25/sta…

How much will QB Aaron Rodgers make in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Although, the quarterback expressed his desire to leave the Packers and join the Jets, the trade took over a month to finalize. And, that was in due part to the quarterback's lucrative contract.

youtube-cover

Rodgers signed a lucrative contract extension with the Green Bay Packers last spring. It added two years to the remaining one year, he had left on his contract, which was worth $124 million.

Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension.

So, for this season, the New York Jets will now be on the hook to pay their new quarterback $59 million. It was broken down into a base salary of about a million and a $58 million signing bonus to compensate for the rest of the Jets' financial obligations.

If the quarterback continues with the final year of his contract in 2024, he will be due to make $49.3 million.

