Tom Brady and former President Donald Trump has somewhat of a history together. Now, both are reconnected (of sorts) thanks to the advent of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

A Twitter account that's all about Trump shared a photo of him with a young Brady in the early 1980s. The photo shows a younger version of the former President giving a football to Brady as a kid.

Fans took to the social media platform to react to the photo that's getting plenty of attention:

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and Trump's history together can be connected with his early NFL career. Tom Brady has played golf with Trump on numerous occasions and, in 2002, served as a judge at the Miss USA pageant.

In 2015, Tom Brady caused a stir by having Trump's infamous red hat that read "Make America Great Again" in his locker room. The saying was the 77-year-old's slogan during his 2016 Presidential campaign.

In an interview with Variety last July, Brady spoke on the state of his relationship with Trump:

"I haven't talked to him in a lot of years."

The pair's relationship went south when Brady didn't make a trip to the White House following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win in 2017. The then-President did not even bring up Brady when congratulating the Patriots during their visit.

How Tom Brady is connected to Trump's daughter Ivanka

Trump appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in January 2004 and spoke about the possibility of Brady dating his older daughter Ivanka:

“Tom Brady, the quarterback, is somebody that really likes Ivanka and he’s a great guy and I got to know him at the Miss Universe contest. I think he’s great. He’s 25 years old. He’s Mr. All-American.”

Stern followed up asked if the two are dating. Trump replied:

“Well, it could happen. I mean, he’d like to, and we’ll see."

Ultimately, Brady and Ivanka never dated per the former QB in a 2020 appearance on Stern's show. Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan for three years from 2004 to 2006 and have a son Jack with her.

The former Patriots great later dated supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2007 and got married in February 2009. Last October, the couple divorced and have two children in daughter Vivian and son Benjamin.

