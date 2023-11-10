The Philadelphia Eagles fanbase is not the most popular in the NFL world. It dates all the way back to 1968 when fans booed Santa Claus and pelted him with snowballs. And of course, who can forget the riots that occurred after the team won Super Bowl LII at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season?

Even when they are not literally throwing things around, they can be just as volatile, like refusing to watch the team's games during the 1987 season or jeering while Michael Irvin was being stretchered out of Veterans Stadium after sustaining a spinal injury that ultimately ended his. Or how about booing then-future franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb when he was drafted?

But sometimes, an Eagles fan may be the recipient of such violence, as shown in the video below:

The incident has left NFL fans, including fans of the Eagles' divisional rivals, angry.

Shoppers mob Philadelphia stores for Princess Diana's Eagles jacket

The chaos surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase apparently does not stop there. On Wednesday, the team announced that because of popular demand, it would be reissuing the famous kelly green jacket that Princess Diana wore on the cover of PEOPLE in 1994, with the sales commencing the next day.

As soon as the appointed day came, reports emerged of fans fighting each other to purchase and own the merchandise. A certain Andrew Kruger said:

"It was crazy. There may or may not have been a fight that broke out over a jacket."

Meanwhile, Morgan Naimoli, who hails from neighboring New Jersey, could only be amused by the events. She said (via WHYY):

"Employees are just getting mobbed for these jackets. The guy puts two on the rack in front of me and they started arguing over them, and I kind of was able to get it from them."

She also explained why she always wanted that jacket:

"I was always obsessed with her growing up, and the fashion of her, and obviously a die-hard Eagles fan."

The jacket, which was recreated by Mitchell & Ness, is already sold out on the company's website. One such item that was personally modeled and autographed by Jason Kelce's wife Kylie McDevitt is currently up for auction, with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.