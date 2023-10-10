High expectations were bestowed on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was seen as Tom Brady’s successor, which is a tough act to follow.

While Garoppolo had his fair share of success, it’s nowhere near what Brady has accomplished. However, despite the injuries, he has been serviceable enough to stay in the league. Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Garoppolo brought out his former teammate's ritual to the disgust of football fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Garoppolo’s version of Tom Brady’s “let’s f***ing go” met disapproval

It’s rare to see sequels that are better than the original movie. Likewise, knock-off brands aren’t as highly praised as their established competitors. That’s the context behind Jimmy Garoppolo’s “let’s f***ing go” moment as he and the Las Vegas Raiders went out of the Allegiant Stadium tunnel.

The former Eastern Illinois standout was trying to pump up the crowd, and they need it because they’re 1-3. They also host the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams’ former team. But while Garoppolo wanted those in attendance energized, even that gesture still gets compared to the legend who originated the move.

Even Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck pointed out that Garoppolo was doing a little Tom Brady.

Expand Tweet

Garoppolo imitating Tom Brady had one football fan reacting:

“That was a brutal watch”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user commented:

“Going to get slammed in primetime tonight...”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo’s “let’s f***ing go” moment on Monday Night Football.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been Brady-like in his first three games during the 2023 NFL season. While he has completed 68.1 percent of his passes (64 out of 94), he has thrown six interceptions and five touchdowns.

However, the Raiders offensive line must do a better job in protecting him. They gave up four sacks on Garoppolo during their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The toll of those hits might have led to his Week 4 absence.

Worst yet, the Raiders have allowed three sacks in the early goings of their Monday Night Football showdown at home against Green Bay.

Jimmy Garoppolo is giving props to the new Raiders minority owner

Garoppolo and Brady are reunited in Las Vegas but in different capacities. The active quarterback signed with the Raiders, taking over after Derek Carr, who is already with the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion became a Raiders minority owner. It’s one of his sports team investments, which include the Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham FC. So, in some ways, Garoppolo is paying tribute to his former teammate and current boss.