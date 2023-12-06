Von Miller update: Bills GM provides clarity on star player’s situation after domestic violence arrest

Von Miller was arrested recently for domestic violence, and the star pass rusher turned himself in. Despite all of that, neither the NFL nor the Buffalo Bills has levied any punishment towards him. The league announced an investigation, but nothing has come of it.

As a result, he's not been placed on any list. The Commissioner's Exempt list, which is often used in these situations when players are under investigation, is without Miller's name.

Furthermore, Bills GM Brandon Beane says that Miller is available to play this weekend. Assuming nothing changes in the next few days, there's a strong chance that Miller suits up in Week 14.

Pending the results of the investigation, the NFL may levy a punishment, as may the Bills. For now, though, they're waiting to collect more information and Miller can play in the meantime.

Beane also said via The Journal:

“No one wants their name associated with any accusation like that, so that’s a natural disappointment. I’m sure he’s disappointed. But things happen sometimes, and again, we have to remember people, we have to give them their fair due process. That can happen to anyone in this room. And I would hope we would all wait and let that play out before we rush to judgement."

The Bills would like to see due process, as Beane mentioned, take place before rushing to action.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller not facing punishment yet

Despite being arrested, Von Miller has yet to face punishment. That could change, but the former Los Angeles Rams linebacker is active this week and for the time being.

Von Miller was arrested

The alleged assault in question happened on November 29, while the team was on a bye. According to a police affidavit, the former Denver Broncos star put his hands on the neck of the woman twice. He allegedly pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch.

The pair have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together. Brandon Beane said he’s discussed what happened with Miller but is keeping all conversations private. He also doesn’t anticipate Commissioner Roger Goodell placing Miller on the exempt list.

The NFL also recently gave an update on Wednesday, saying they are still gathering information on the case.