“Vrabel legit wants low IQ players” - NFL fans react to Patriots’ plan of releasing Ja'Whaun Bentley

The New England Patriots' decision to cut three-time captain Ja'Whaun Bentley on Friday sparked immediate reactions from fans. Bentley was the first three-time captain in Purdue history before joining New England.

With Bentley's departure, long-snapper Joe Cardona remains the only active Patriot with a Super Bowl ring from the Brady era.

Bentley's pectoral injury in Week 2 of the 2024 season initially raised questions about his recovery timeline. However, team doctors cleared him fully by mid-March 2025. Sources told ESPN that Bentley had been participating fully in offseason workouts without restrictions

Fans on X erupted with criticism, many connecting Bentley's release to Vrabel's defensive philosophy shifts:

"Great playmaker would love to see him flourish" another tweeted.

"Those are great stats. Why would they cut him?" One fan tweeted.

"Losing their best defensive player," another tweeted.

Financial and scheme factors behind Ja'Whaun Bentley's exit

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Patriots' linebacker overhaul became evident in March when they committed $46.5 million combined to Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Ja'Whaun Bentley's $4.6 million cap savings and $1.8 million dead money hit made him expendable as New England transitions to a more aggressive defensive approach under Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams.

Ja'Whaun Bentley's stats highlighted his reliability in the old system:

- 509 career tackles (122 in 2022)

- 10.5 sacks and 21 TFLs since 2018

- Four forced fumbles and three captaincies

His injury history played a role - the pectoral tear limited him to just two games in 2024.

Former Patriots DT Davon Godchaux amplified the criticism with his tweet:

"It's no loyalty, and it never will be! As a player you always have to do what's best for you!!"

Teams needing a proven run-stopper may pursue Ja'Whaun Bentley in free agency. For the Patriots, all eyes turn to whether Spillane and Elliss can fill the leadership void.

