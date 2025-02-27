“Ward to Nabers gonna feed families” - NFL fans react to insider hinting at major trade related to 2025 NFL draft

Fans on X reacted with anticipation after NFL insider Benjamin Allbright teased a possible blockbuster trade involving the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The Giants could be setting themselves up to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward, possibly forming a dynamic duo with star receiver Malik Nabers.

"Would not be surprised to see a trade in the top 5 of this draft to get to #1 A large trade. A Giant one. Titanic if you will," Allbright tweeted on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The insider's use of "Giant" promptly put fans in speculation mode about New York, potentially jumping up to sign Ward with the Tennessee Titans' first overall pick. This follows recent coverage from Sports Illustrated where Nabers publicly praised the abilities of Ward in an interview.

"He throws the ball in spots you're not really supposed to throw the ball, but he has that crazy arm talent," Nabers said on Tuesday, via the 'Ros Tucker Podcast.' "He's mobile. He's very efficient. He has crazy arm talent. I feel like he's a leader that wants to bring people along to win."

Ad

Fans wasted no time connecting Ward to the Giants.

"Ward to Nabers gonna feed families," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"'Giant' one congrats Nabers," another fan wrote.

Other fans continued the discussion.

"Someone wants Sanders or Ward above Cleveland. Giants?" one fan tweeted.

"Ward to NY. wouldn't be surprised either," another fan wrote.

"I wouldn't be surprised either," a fan said.

At the NFL Combine, Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi acknowledged receiving calls concerning the No. 1 overall pick. Asked directly about Ward, Borgonzi complimented the QB.

Ad

"It's a positive that he has that grit and determination to prove other people wrong," Borgonzi said on Tuesday, via TennesseeTitans.com. "Every place he was at, he performed at a high level – that's something you certainly take into account when you see someone that plays with that chip on their shoulder."

Impact of Cam Ward-Malik Nabers connection

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Malik Nabers, who played with four different quarterbacks in his first season, has spoken highly of the stability he would like to see at the position. The sixth pick overall in last year's NFL draft specifically praised Ward.

Ad

"You look at that Miami team through the years. Without him, their record wasn't like that," Nabers said on Thursday, via SI. "You bring a guy like that on the team, and you know the record shows what kind of leader he is and what kind of quarterback he is."

Ward's collegiate credentials support Nabers' compliment. Ward established an NCAA record of 158 career touchdown passes and completed 18,184 yards passing over five seasons at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.