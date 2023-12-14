Was Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's birthday party? Singer hosts lavish celebration in NYC

All eyes were on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the singer's birthday on December 13th. Fans were speculating about their meetup throughout the week, looking forward to TS-Kelce content.

However, Kelce wasn't present at Swift's lavish birthday bash in New York City.

Swift stole the show with a beautiful, shiny outfit and was seen enjoying her 34th birthday with her friends.

Celebrities Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski and Jack Antonoff attended her party.

According to @taylorswiftstyled on IG, Swift's outfit was worth around $10420. The most expensive item was her earrings, the Messika 'Move Uno Pavé Earrings,' worth $4,675.

Why did Travis Kelce miss Taylor Swift's birthday celebration?

With the NFL 2023 season in action, Travis Kelce couldn't make Swift's party in New York City. The Chiefs tight end was at the Chiefs' mandatory practice, unable to travel to NY for a day.

Following the Chiefs' 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills, the team is now prepping to face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With the game being held in Massachusetts, one can expect another appearance from Swift at Kelce's game.

However, Swift and Kelce were seen together for a Christmas party. The couple became viral for the kiss they shared. Swift was also at the Chiefs-Bills game, cheering on the Chiefs with her cousins and Kelce's family.