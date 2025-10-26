WATCH: Cam Ward blasts Mike McCoy on sidelines as Titans interim coach punts on 4th and 3 vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans have been having a nightmarish start to the 2025 season, and one moment on Sunday perfectly summarized it.During the first drive of the second half at the Indianapolis Colts, they managed to make it to the opposing 42, but their drive seemingly stalled there. Despite needing only three yards to reset the downs, however, Mike McCoy opted to punt.The decision infuriated rookie quarterback Cam Ward, whom CBS's cameras caught swearing at the interim head coach on the sidelines:&quot;The (expletive) are we doing, Mike? Go for it!&quot;His rage would be vindicated on literally the very next drive: after Johnny Hekker sent the ball to the end zone for a touchback, setting up the Colts at their 20, running back Jonathan Taylor destroyed the Titans' defense for an 80-yard rushing touchdown - the longest of his career:It was the second time the Colts punished the Titans for punting with a touchdown, as Taylor did the same thing in the first quarter. And it would happen again to end the third, this time courtesy of Daniel Jones connecting with Josh Downs.