WATCH: Chris Olave's sensational catch vs. Packers goes viral, NFL fans left amazed by Saints WR

The Derek Carr era in New Orleans is off to a decent start, and receiver Chris Olave is one reason why. The second-year receiver has picked up where he left off last year and has become a favorite target of Carr's.

Well, after his exploits against the Green Bay Packers, more targets might be coming the way of the young, star receiver.

With the Saints 2-0, many are bullish on what Carr and the offense can do this season and after Olave's latest highlight, things certainly are looking up.

Chris Olave produces highlight catch vs. Packers

The second-year receiver has been in good form during the first two weeks of the season, and against Green Bay, Olave added another highlight to his tape.

With Carr and the offense facing a First-and-10, as the first half was coming to a close, Carr launched a pass deep down the right sideline in Olave's direction and he hauled it in with one hand in what was a phenomenal catch.

Fans were in disbelief over Olave's catch.

After an impressive rookie season, it appears that Chris Olave is having the "second-year leap" that is often talked about.

Chris Olave off to great start in second NFL season

Life as an NFL rookie can be tough unless you're Chris Olave. The Saints receiver hit the ground running in his first year as a pro as he tormented defenses in the absence of Michael Thomas, as the veteran only managed three games in 2022.

For Olave, he produced the goods straight away as he finished his rookie season with 1,042 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions as he became the focal point of the Saints offense.

Despite his superb rookie season, Olave has started this year in the same form, and while it has only been two weeks, the Saints have a star on their hands.

Olave posted 112 yards on eight receptions in Week 1 and followed that up with 86 yards on six catches in Week 2. Now, he has his highlight reel catch in Week 3.

The second-year receiver is off to a blistering start in 2023.