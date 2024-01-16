WATCH: Eagles fan dumps bucket of popcorn on HC Nick Sirianni during wild-card thrashing vs Buccaneers

Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles' late-season collapse culminated on Monday night as they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 on the road at Raymond James Stadium in a wild-card playoff game. And as the teams exited the field, an Eagles fan let Sirianni know how he felt about the team's downfall.

Despite starting off the 2023 NFL season with a 10-1 record that included a big win in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles lost five of their last six games. The Eagles also lost hold of their division lead in the NFC East and settled for the fifth seed in a wild-card playoff spot.

The Eagles fan threw a container of popcorn at Nick Sirianni as walked towards the tunnel. The fan walked away, but stadium security followed after him.

Despite Sirianni leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl just last season, Eagles fans appear to be ready to move on. Few expected the Eagles' journey this season.

Nick Sirianni responds to calls for his firing

Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters after Monday night's 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild-card matchup. When asked if he was concerned that he may be fired, the third-year coach said that he was more concerned about his players.

"I'm not thinking about that," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking about the guys. Again, there's a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I'm not worried about me."

When quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about possibly losing his coach, he appeared surprised by the question.

“I didn’t know he was going anywhere,” Hurts said.

While Sirianni's status with the Philadelphia Eagles remains unknown, there is already news of a possible player departure. After making an emotional exit from the field on Monday night, veteran Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates in the locker room that he will be retiring.