  • WATCH: Ex-Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew arrested, charged with criminal mischief after 7-Eleven fight

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 04, 2024 14:47 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew reportedly spent some time in jail after an altercation at a 7-Eleven. According to TMZ, the eight-year NFL veteran was arrested after he punched and broke a glass door during an argument with police. The incident reportedly went down at approximately 2 a.m. on June 2 at a 7-Eleven store in Dallas, Texas.

There was an exchange between Pettigrew and other individuals that started out calm but eventually became tense. Eventually, the former Lions pass catcher struck a glass door with a right hook, which caused it to break into numerous pieces.

Here's footage of the fight:

Brandon Pettigrew was arrested and charged with criminal mischief

Following the incident, authorities at the scene took out their tasers and Pettigrew was taken into custody without force, according to TMZ.

According to a representative of the Dallas Police Department, Pettigrew was brought to the Dallas County Jail, charged with criminal mischief, and later released from custody at around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This isn't Pettigrew's first run-in with the law. In 2017, he was taken into custody for allegedly contributing to a disturbance at a bar. Also, TMZ reported that Pettigrew was arrested for striking an officer of the law following an argument regarding an unpaid limousine bill.

Brandon Pettigrew spent his entire NFL career with the Detroit Lions

Brandon Pettigrew last played in the NFL in 2015 when he started in eight games for the Lions.

Pettigrew spent his entire career with the Dtroit Lions, the team that selected him with the 20th overall pick of the 2009 NFL draft. He amassed over 500 receiving yards in three seasons and was an asset as a blocker for the franchise.

Brandon Pettigrew's last season in Detroit did not go according to plan. He started 2016 on the PUP list to recover from an ACL injury that prematurely ended his 2015 season. He did not appear in a single game in 2016, and the Lions eventually informed him that they would be moving on.

