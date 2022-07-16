WATCH: Former WWE superstar Mark Henry's son, 2024 DL out of Texas, squats an incredible 600 lbs

Mark Henry is quite an accomplished athlete, but his son Jacob hopes to outdo him. Mark Henry has been an Olympian, a powerlifter, and had an incredible career in the WWE. He's one of the most accomplished athletes ever and is incredibly recognizable.

Mark Henry's son, who is committed to the University of Texas for 2024, looks poised to have quite the career himself. Jacob Henry, a defensive lineman commit, is headed to the university and brings nearly unprecedented strength to the table.

Watch Mark Henry's son perform the impressive feat here:

The future Longhorn squatted 600 lbs in incredible fashion. Strength isn't everything and it's certainly not the only thing that Henry brings to the table. However, it's definitely something the son of a WWE superstar has in his arsenal.

Jysooner @JyBrainiac @247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Takes guts to get under that much weight. Especially as a senior in HS. Dude will be squatting 8 or 9 bills by the time he gets outta college. @247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Takes guts to get under that much weight. Especially as a senior in HS. Dude will be squatting 8 or 9 bills by the time he gets outta college.

He will likely suit up and bring his immense strength to the Longhorns defensive line for a couple of seasons before heading to the NFL.

NFL stars who went to Texas

The University of Texas is easily one of the most prominent universities in the country, especially in the world of football. They may not be as dominant as they have been in the past, but they're still one of the premier programs.

Right now, there are several NFL stars who are former Longhorns. Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs came from Texas. One of the best kickers of all time, Justin Tucker, also attended UT.

Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears

Star Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks went there, too. New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips hails from the Lone Star State.

Marquise Goodwin, NFL wide receiver, also attended classes there. Those are the majority of the notable players who played at Texas who are active right now.

However, there are plenty of other former NFL stars who came from UT. Four-time first-team All-Pro running back Bobby Dillon, who played for the Green Bay Packers, went to Texas.

Two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael is a former Texas defensive lineman like Henry will one day be.

Tom Landry, who is perhaps better known for his coaching career than his NFL playing days, also attended Texas.

Five-time Pro Bowler Tommy Nobis played linebacker, mostly for the Atlanta Falcons. He, too, is a Texas product.

Priest Holmes, one of the more recent members of this list, won a Super Bowl and went to three Pro Bowls.

Ricky Williams, the former Miami Dolphin, was the 1998 Heisman winner for the University of Texas. Earl Campbell won the Heisman for Texas in 1977.

