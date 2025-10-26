WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna embrace their "natural" features in latest TikTok

Jake Ferguson's fiancé, Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, shared an update on their new look. The former college basketball players shared a video on their popular TikTok account of their trip to the salon.The Cavinder's shared a look of their usual blonder hair and their transition to their 'natural look' which was a lighter brown. The caption of the video also mentioned 'blonde blindness' as they typically lean towards that hair color. &quot;natural color,&quot; the Cavinder Twins TikTok read.View on TikTokThe TikTok video featured several snapshots of their style when they had blonde hair and then at the salon once their hair was complete. The Cavinder's document their lives on their TikTok account with their 4.2 million followers, which has turned them into well-known public figures. Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder showed off gameday style ahead of Week 8Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys have a Week 8 battle on the road against the 5-2 Denver Broncos. As Ferguson takes the field with the Cowboys, he will have the support of fiancé Haley Cavinder who will be in attendance. On Sunday afternoon, Haley Cavinder shared a transition video on Instagram of her look for Week 8. The former Miami Hurricanes college basketball players started with a navy blue cropped top. She then wore light washed jeans that had Ferguson's No. 87 embroidered in the print. She completed the look with a throwback Dallas Cowboys gray jacket. Haley Cavinder also accessorized with a custom gold necklace with the tight end's No. 87 jersey number. &quot;Week 8 🏈&quot; Haley captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder documents her gameday look on social media each game she attends. After not recording a single touchdown in the 2024 NFL season, Ferguson now has six touchdowns through seven games this season. Last week in the 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, the tight end has seven catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder have been together since 2023 and in April announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram. Jake Ferguson proposed on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida.