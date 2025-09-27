  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna celebrate as ex-college athletes fulfill their childhood dream

WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna celebrate as ex-college athletes fulfill their childhood dream

By Garima
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:14 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Jake Ferguson, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is engaged to Haley Cavinder, former Miami basketball guard and someone who toured several California universities alongside her twin, Hanna. They recently hosted workout classes as part of their collegiate tour in partnership with Costa Coffee and their fitness app, TWOgether.

Ad

During the events, the twins led a 30-minute resistance band and bodyweight workout, followed by a live Q&A where they shared fitness tips and personal stories. On Friday, as their tour concluded, Haley and Hanna posted an Instagram video on their joint account, where they lip-synced to Hilary Duff’s “This is What Dreams Are Made Of” while on-stage.

“You and your twin’s lifelong dream finally turns into reality,” they wrote as the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The following day, they shared a short Instagram vlog summarizing the tour, which started at USC and ended at UCLA. The video showed clips from their workout sessions, where the twins are teaching and engaging with the group of students who attended.

Ad

Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, in particular has had a full calendar this September. She posted several photos on IG on Tuesday, where she’s seen partaking in a photoshoot, having fun with friends, hugging Ferguson, in old-style polaroids and one where she wore custom football gear in Dallas Cowboys colors.

Ad

Haley Cavinder wore custom wear to Jake Ferguson’s Week 3 game

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson’s relationship began in June 2023, when he sent her a message on social media. They started dating that September, and Cavinder made their relationship public in 2024 by posting a video where she called the tight end her best friend and thanked him for showing her “the purest” form of love.

Ad

In April 2024, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder on Fort Myers Beach in Florida, and she said yes. Since getting engaged, she has been a staple at his games, often wearing his jersey number and cheering him on. At the Week 3 game on Sunday, she attended with her sisters, all sporting Dallas Cowboys gear as the team faced the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys lost 31-14.

It will be clear in time what Cavinder will wear for the Week 4 game on Sunday.

Ad

Also Read: Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications