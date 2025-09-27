WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna celebrate as ex-college athletes fulfill their childhood dream

Jake Ferguson, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is engaged to Haley Cavinder, former Miami basketball guard and someone who toured several California universities alongside her twin, Hanna. They recently hosted workout classes as part of their collegiate tour in partnership with Costa Coffee and their fitness app, TWOgether.During the events, the twins led a 30-minute resistance band and bodyweight workout, followed by a live Q&amp;A where they shared fitness tips and personal stories. On Friday, as their tour concluded, Haley and Hanna posted an Instagram video on their joint account, where they lip-synced to Hilary Duff’s “This is What Dreams Are Made Of” while on-stage.“You and your twin’s lifelong dream finally turns into reality,” they wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe following day, they shared a short Instagram vlog summarizing the tour, which started at USC and ended at UCLA. The video showed clips from their workout sessions, where the twins are teaching and engaging with the group of students who attended. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFerguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, in particular has had a full calendar this September. She posted several photos on IG on Tuesday, where she’s seen partaking in a photoshoot, having fun with friends, hugging Ferguson, in old-style polaroids and one where she wore custom football gear in Dallas Cowboys colors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder wore custom wear to Jake Ferguson’s Week 3 gameHaley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson’s relationship began in June 2023, when he sent her a message on social media. They started dating that September, and Cavinder made their relationship public in 2024 by posting a video where she called the tight end her best friend and thanked him for showing her “the purest” form of love.In April 2024, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder on Fort Myers Beach in Florida, and she said yes. Since getting engaged, she has been a staple at his games, often wearing his jersey number and cheering him on. At the Week 3 game on Sunday, she attended with her sisters, all sporting Dallas Cowboys gear as the team faced the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys lost 31-14.It will be clear in time what Cavinder will wear for the Week 4 game on Sunday.Also Read: Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière