WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off bedazzled customized denim ahead of Week 8 showdown vs. Broncos

By Prasen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 22:46 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shows off bedazzled customized denim ahead of Week 8 showdown vs. Broncos

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is back in the spotlight. After a tough 2024 season marred by injuries and zero touchdowns to show for, Ferguson has turned things around in 2025. While he took the field on Sunday for the Week 8 clash vs. the Denver Broncos, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, glammed up to support the Cowboys TE.

Cavinder leaves no opportunity to cheer for her beau on and off the field. The former Miami Hurricanes shared a transition reel on Instagram with her 1 million followers. The video featured her game day look.

“Week 8 🏈,” Cavinder wrote in the caption.

She was dressed in a blue polo crop top paired with customised denim pants. The pants had the Cowboys TE’s jersey number '87' stitched on them. The 24-year-old wore a customised Cowboys baggy denim jacket and accessorized the outfit with an '87' number locket, along with white kitten heels. Have a look:

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder shares “What I Eat in a Day” routine

Haley Cavinder regularly posts daily vlogs, travel videos, and fitness content on her Cavinder Twins Instagram page. On Saturday, she shared a “what I eat in a day” reel, along with a message in the Instagram caption, where she talked about prioritizing whole foods in her daily lifestyle.

“Full day of fuel 🥩 🥑 🍎 ✨ Prioritising Whole Foods > High protein + whole food meals has been my biggest focus every day. Aiming for around 150 grams of protein daily.... Link in bio to get our Macro Guide 🤍 Also working with @bewell__bygrace to help with our gut + hormonal health has been key to seeing our bloating/ inflammation go down!!” Haley wrote in the IG caption.
In the video, Haley began her day with supplements and a morning protein shake, followed by oats, coffee, ground bison, sweet potatoes, and a zucchini bowl. Later, she had a ribeye with potatoes and a protein-packed apple crisp.

bell-icon Manage notifications