  • WATCH: NFL host Scott Hanson confronts TikTok streamer on filming car accident for social media

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 13, 2024 14:19 GMT
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet
NFL: Scott Hanson at NFL Honors-Red Carpet

NFL host Scott Hanson was spotted at a car crash scene and was captured by a TikTok influencer. A video from the influencer is going viral where he can be seen walking inside a wrecked car and taking out a watermelon from inside it.

In the video, the man could be seen filming the accident scene when a man walked over and confronted him.

"Dude, what are you doing?" the man could be heard saying.

That man was NFL host Scott Hanson, who was also present at the scene, recording it with his phone.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

When an X user asked if it was Scott Hanson himself, the NFL host confirmed that it indeed was him in the video confronting the TikToker. Hanson went into the details of the incident while revealing how he came across that streamer.

"Yes, I am fine. I was a witness - I wasn’t in either car. Terrible crash," Hanson wrote. "Terrible crash. I checked on the survivors and then saw that jack-wagon trying to exploit the situation for his social media. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but I was/am. Disheartening."

NFL fans impressed with Scott Hanson's self-awareness

After the video went viral, fans came forward praising Scott Hanson for his act of goodness. One fan, expressing relief that Scott Hanson is uninjured, said:

"good to hear you’re okay and hopefully everyone else is too. You’re a good man Scott!" one fan, expressing relief that Scott Hanson is uninjured, said.
"We need more Scott Hansons in the world," said another fan.
"I thought I knew that voice...glad you're alright @ScottHanson & props for helping out...," commented a fan.

In another tweet, Scott Hanson confirmed that it was him filming the TikTok streamer. Hanson noted that the streamer jetted off when the police officials came to the accident scene.

Scott Hanson said he "video’d him in case what he was doing was illegal." Hanson concluded by expressing how disappointed he was over the situation. The good thing is that Hanson is uninjured, and according to him, both drivers are alright.

Edited by Krutik Jain
