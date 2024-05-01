WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' trainer drops sneak peak for Chiefs QB's new Adidas collaboration

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a busy man both on and off the field. This off-season he was named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people and has many other business ventures.

Most recently, Mahomes dropped a sneak peek of his new shoe collaboration with Adidas. The Adidas Mahomes 2 is dropping today, being unveiled in its "Off Script" colorway.

His trainer, Bobby Stroupe dropped a video on X today providing an exclusive preview of the shoe.

Mahomes has had success with his partnership with Adidas. In 2021, his maiden collection sold out within minutes of being available. In the days leading up to this past February's Super Bowl, Mahomes announced his second sneaker, the Mahomes 2, and as expected, the shoe sold out within minutes online.

Mahomes said he and his team have put a lot of hard work and time into detailing the new shoe.

"Myself, my team and Adidas spent over a year perfecting every detail in Mahomes 2, down to the timepiece symbols featured on the first shoe and the zippers on the hoodies. Our hard work and passion comes to life today, and I can’t wait to see fans rocking the collection."

Luckily, Mahomes and his team have announced today that a new version of the Mahomes 2 will drop today, May 1, in a black and silver colorway. Fans can expect the shoe to sell out shortly after its release.

Patrick Mahomes will look to win his fourth Super Bowl this season

Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs joined an elite company this past season when they became Super Bowl champions for the second time in a row.

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the San Franciso 49ers after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

There were rumors right when the off-season began that star tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid would possibly step away from the game and retire. Neither happened. There was also some chatter of Chris Jones signing elsewhere in free agency, instead, he signed a mega-extension to remain with the team.

The Chiefs have added WRs Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy this off-season to help out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They're well-equipped for another Super Bowl run.