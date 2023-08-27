NFL
By Robert Gullo
Modified Aug 27, 2023 19:31 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Tom Brady during Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady may be retired from the NFL, but he's still involved with the league. Last night, he was in attendance for the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys preseason game in Las Vegas.

Following the game, Brady and Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons met up for a hilarious exchange of words. Parsons was echoing that Brady owes him. Brady, in response, made a funny remark, saying he doesn't owe Parsons anything.

"He owes me, he owes," said Parsons.

Brady responded:

"I don't owe you anything you hit me too much. I don't owe you sh*t."

Brady was also seen telling Raiders' quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell to go ruin the Dallas Cowboys' night.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, their night was ruined by a 31-16 victory by the Cowboys.

Becoming a minority in the NFL has been a dream come true for Tom Brady

Tom Brady during Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship
Tom Brady during Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

After retiring for a second straight off-season, Tom Brady made the tough decision to officially step away for good following the 2022–2023 season.

Since retiring, Brady has ventured off into the business world and became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He and Raiders owner Mark Davis have always had a strong relationship, and now he will be his business partner.

Brady told the Associated Press that becoming a minority owner is a dream come true.

"I'll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years."
"You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true."

This was the first preseason since 1999 where Brady wasn't a player. It will be a little weird to not see him play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, as he's a retired quarterback.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
