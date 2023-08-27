Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady may be retired from the NFL, but he's still involved with the league. Last night, he was in attendance for the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys preseason game in Las Vegas.

Following the game, Brady and Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons met up for a hilarious exchange of words. Parsons was echoing that Brady owes him. Brady, in response, made a funny remark, saying he doesn't owe Parsons anything.

"He owes me, he owes," said Parsons.

Brady responded:

"I don't owe you anything you hit me too much. I don't owe you sh*t."

Brady was also seen telling Raiders' quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell to go ruin the Dallas Cowboys' night.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, their night was ruined by a 31-16 victory by the Cowboys.

Becoming a minority in the NFL has been a dream come true for Tom Brady

Tom Brady during Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

After retiring for a second straight off-season, Tom Brady made the tough decision to officially step away for good following the 2022–2023 season.

Since retiring, Brady has ventured off into the business world and became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He and Raiders owner Mark Davis have always had a strong relationship, and now he will be his business partner.

Brady told the Associated Press that becoming a minority owner is a dream come true.

"I'll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years."

"You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true."

This was the first preseason since 1999 where Brady wasn't a player. It will be a little weird to not see him play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, as he's a retired quarterback.

