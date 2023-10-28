WATCH: Travis Kelce films himself singing Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' with bottle of champagne 

Fans have been loving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a rumored couple. The two have won many hearts, as thousands of fans long to spot them whenever they can.

Their rumored romance started when the star-tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs was unable to give a handmade bracelet to the pop star. Then, when Travis Kelce appeared in an interview with Pat McAfee, he revealed that he had invited Taylor Swift to watch him "rock the Arrowhead Stadium."

The 12-time Grammy Award winner then went to Chiefs games and is seen as a good luck charm for the team. Kelce and Swift were seen together at different locations, showing that they had become close friends but not revealing whether they were a couple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, Travis Kelce was seen singing "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" and drinking champagne. The 34-year-old was recording himself and his surroundings while doing so.

Expand Tweet

Many fans took notice of him enjoying himself, and some even wondered if Kelce was going to send the recorded video to his rumored girlfriend.

Will Taylor Swift cheer for Travis Kelce in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game?

As mentioned before, Swift has become a lucky charm for the Chiefs, as whenever she's attended the team's game, they have been successful at defeating their opponents. But will the billionaire pop star be able to cheer for her rumored partner at the Broncos game?

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

As per TMZ's report, Taylor Swift may not attend the Chiefs-Broncos game in Week 8 due to her upcoming international tour, which kicks off in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9.

It has been noticed that whenever Swift's rumored boyfriend plays without her in attendance, his receiving yards plummet to 46.5.

Expand Tweet

Kelce himself was surprised when he saw the CBS broadcast and expressed his confusion on his "New Heights podcast. He said:

"As it says in the edit, or whatever, it is 'left to his own devices'. Well put. Well put. It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence. But yeah."

Despite the couple garnering positive attention from numerous fans, Morgan Freeman expressed his indifference towards the media craze surrounding the two.

“I don’t think about them at all.”

Instead, Freeman is more interested in watching Patrick Mahomes play like a champion during the Chiefs games.