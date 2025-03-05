Steelers fans make feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders as mock draft predicts QB landing in Pittsburgh

Is Shedeur Sanders landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers? That's the scenario projected in The Athletic's Dane Brugler's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, where Sanders falls to No. 21.

Given the Steelers' current QB situation (only Skylar Thompson is under contract for 2025), it’s not a stretch to think Pittsburgh could target a QB. But Steelers fans are not having it. One fan made their stance clear:

“Run away – run far, far away. We don’t need the Deion circus in town.”

Some fans worry that drafting Shedeur could bring his father, Deion Sanders' media attention.

A fan joked that Deion could replace Mike Tomlin as head coach after one season.

The skepticism didn’t stop there. Another fan slammed the idea, saying,

“I will disavow the team. Sell my season tickets and begin rooting full-time for GB.”

One of the biggest concerns is that if Shedeur Sanders drops to No. 21, there might be a reason for it.

“If the first 20 teams pass on him, why should the Steelers draft him? Greatness doesn’t fall from 1st to 21st. Let someone else take that chance with him,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, not everyone is against the idea. One fan embraced it, saying:

“This is the way, but I doubt he falls like that. Would love to have him wearing black and gold.”

But for every supporter, there was another strong rejection. As one fan put it bluntly:

“I wouldn’t select him if he was the last player on the playground and I was a player short!!!”

Pittsburgh is known for hard-nosed, no-nonsense football, and if Sanders doesn’t fit that mold, it’s a no-go. A fan wants to see Sanders' work ethic before making a call.

“If he’s a student of the game, bring it on! If not, they don’t need him.”

For now, it’s just a mock draft. But if Shedeur Sanders really slides to 21, the Steelers front office will have a major decision to make.

Shedeur Sanders draws inspiration from Tom Brady’s mental approach

Shedeur Sanders is on track to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s not satisfied just yet. He models his game after Tom Brady, a legend with a different draft path.

Brady, a sixth-round pick in 2000, turned an underdog story into a seven-time Super Bowl-winning career. For Sanders, it’s not just Brady’s arm or accolades that stand out; it’s his mindset.

“I’m able to see what he has done and mentally how he was able to beat people with his mind,” Sanders told Pro Football Talk at the NFL Combine.

That mental edge, Sanders believes, is what allowed Brady to play at an elite level into his mid-40s. It's also why the young QB sees himself as a work in progress.

"I’m nowhere near where I need to be and where I want to be and where I desire to be because there are certain things going into the offseason that you have to work on, grow at and indulge in. One step at a time,” Sanders added.

With Sanders’ draft stock rising, NFL teams will love his drive. If he can apply Brady’s relentless pursuit of improvement, his ceiling could be just as high.

