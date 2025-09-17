"We don’t take any sh*t": Baker Mayfield drops ice cold response amid beef with C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Bucs beat Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken another dig at Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardener-Johnson. The two have been embroiled in verbal exchanges on and off the field since the Buccaneers’ 20-19 victory over the Texans on Monday.It began when Mayfield went down in the fourth quarter of the game, seemingly hurt. However, with Gardner-Johnson appearing to talk at him, the quarterback stood up and began to talk back before they were separated.In a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mayfield what his mentality is in moments like that. The quarterback responded:“We don’t take any sh*t. That’s about it.”Gardner-Johnson sounded all cordial when he was questioned about the incident after the game. The former Florida standout said:“He got the dub. He made that great play, great competitor, he won the game for his team. Congrats to him and onto the next.”Similarly, Mayfield had a jovial response immediately after the game when he said:“Yeah, med my buddy Chauncey in the open field.”However, the situation between the players made its way to social media when Mayfield made a post after the game. Several pictures in the post came from the moment he had a confrontation with Gardner-Johnson, and he added the caption:“Built different. Ten toes down.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe safety didn’t let it slide and went in the post’s comment section to respond with a dig targeted at Baker Mayfield. He wrote:“Boy this cute but still ringless.”Gardner-Johnson won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February, a feat that Mayfield cannot boast of yet as a professional football player.Baker Mayfield expected to play against the Jets despite injury concernsBaker Mayfield was at the heart of the Buccaneers’ winning drive at Houston on Monday, taking several hits that fuelled injury concerns. However, the quarterback is cleared to play the Buccaneers’ next game against the Jets on Sunday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.Rapoport noted that none of the hits taken by the quarterback required any MRI or other scans. However, he also reported that the 30-year-old might take some time off from practice. Nevertheless, he will be available to play on Sunday against the Texans.The Buccaneers are 2-0 going into Sunday’s game against a Jets side that is yet to find a win this season. The Jets will be missing their starting quarterback, Justin Fields.