“We like the make-up of the person” - Titans GM makes feeling known on $82,000,000 free agency signing

The Tennessee Titans have made significant moves in the offseason to bolster their offensive line ahead of 2025. One of those moves was signing former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million contract, with $50 million guaranteed.

Tennessee is certainly taking a chance on Moore, who allowed a league-high 12 sacks in 2024 at left tackle for Pittsburgh. However, the new Titans general manager, Mike Borgonzi, seems confident about the signing.

Speaking to the media last week during Miami's Pro Day, Borgonzi touted Moore's youth, experience, and leadership abilities as the biggest reasons for the signing.

"Moore is a younger guy, he's 26," Borgonzi said. "He started all four years in Pittsburgh, is durable. And he has played against some really good pass rushers in that division for years. We like the make-up of the person, liked him coming out of college.

"So, he'll bring not only the talent, but I think he'll bring some of the culture things you need, too, the person, the leadership. And all that was important to us."

The signing of Moore is just one of several changes that Tennessee will be making to its offensive line. Last season's starting left tackle, J.C. Latham, will be moving over to right tackle, where he initially played coming out of college.

Tennessee also signed Lions guard Kevin Zeitler and veteran Blake Hance, who has experience playing all over the offensive line, except for center. That said, the Titans' offensive line will look different in 2025.

Is Tennessee's offensive line revamp in preparation for an incoming Cam Ward?

It should be noted that Mike Borgonzi's comments came at Miami's Pro Day, which is exactly where Cam Ward was performing for scouts last week.

Ward is considered by many to be, arguably, the best signal-caller in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Shedeur Sanders, Ward sits at the top of many analysts' draft boards. In recent weeks, speculation has begun to heat up that Ward could be Tennessee-bound.

The Titans recently hosted Ward for a private dinner just weeks out from the draft in Green Bay. Now that the Titans have done their best to bolster their offensive line ahead of 2025, it's looking more and more like the organization could be preparing to welcome in their next franchise quarterback by selecting Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

