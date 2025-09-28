"We're a*s": Cam Ward gets brutally honest after Titans' 26-0 loss to Texans

Cam Ward did not hide his frustration after Tennessee’s offense hit rock bottom in Houston. The rookie quarterback’s postgame remarks underscored his disappointment in a team that failed to show competitiveness in a one-sided shutout.

Ward, drafted to be the centerpiece of Tennessee’s rebuild, entered Sunday leading the league in sacks taken.

He delivered his commentary after Tennessee fell 26-0 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Ward completed 10 of 26 attempts for 108 yards and threw one interception during another offensive collapse.

“Everything from interception to a penalty to an incompletion by me ... I mean, we keeping the buck right now, we ass,” Cam Ward said.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our games and we’ve yet to do anything, so we have to lock in, especially myself on the offensive line.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Oh Boy: Cam Ward on Titans' 26-0 loss to Texans . "If we keep it a buck, we ass." 😭😭😭

The defeat dropped Tennessee to 0-4, marking its first scoreless outing since 2019. The 10th straight loss under coach Brian Callahan deepened pressure on a program that has now gone 3-18 since his tenure began.

Cam Ward demands accountability across the entire roster

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward did not limit his frustration to his own mistakes. He pointed toward collective breakdowns between offense, defense, and special teams, saying the inability to work as a single unit remains the team’s primary shortcoming.

“From the defense line, from the special teams to all three places we have to play together,” Ward said.

“We have not played together this year yet, and that’s just something that every day we gotta do better, and we’re doing that, but it has to show up on Sundays. It hasn’t showed up yet, but it gotta show up next week.”

The shutout underscored just the lack of progress Tennessee’s offense has made after shifting play-calling duties. First downs came sparingly, third-down conversions rarely extended drives, and three trips into Houston territory ended without points.

Cam Ward was sacked multiple times for the fourth straight week and finished with his lowest passer rating of the season at 35.4. Running back Tony Pollard provided occasional sparks, but drives consistently stalled before the Titans could generate momentum.

Special teams compounded the problems. Kicker Joey Slye missed two attempts, from 41 and 43 yards, extending a streak of four consecutive misses.

Defensively, Tennessee showed flashes of physical play but caved in the fourth quarter. Houston poured in three touchdowns late, with rookie backs Woody Marks and receiver Jayden Higgins each scoring for the first time in their careers as the Texans pulled away.

The Titans remain winless. Next Sunday’s game against Arizona offers another chance to reset.

