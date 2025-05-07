  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • "We want you gone" - Jets fans roast Allen Lazard as WR fires "I'm not f**king leaving" message amid trade rumors

"We want you gone" - Jets fans roast Allen Lazard as WR fires "I'm not f**king leaving" message amid trade rumors

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 07, 2025 19:42 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills (image credit: getty)

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was at the center of trade rumors on Wednesday after being linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in reports.

Ad

He fired back with a defiant social media message that included a GIF from "The Wolf of Wall Street" of the famous "I'm not f***ing leaving" scene.

Before posting it, Lazard initially reacted to the trade rumors by sharing a meme from "Good Burger."

Jets fans quickly pounced on Lazard's defiant stance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why this dude acting like the fanbase is hype that ur staying. We want u GONE," one tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"As a Jets fan I will trade you to the Steelers for Chipotle guac for my burrito bowl," another said.
"Until Rodgers makes the call and you'll be in Pittsburgh," one wrote.

Fans of other teams also weighed in on the situation.

"Steelers don't want you bro bro," one commented.
"Very funny Allen. Haha," another wrote.
"Ironic. You dropped the mic too, didnt you?" another commented.
Ad

The trade rumors gained traction following the Steelers' decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, which created an immediate need for a replacement. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Lazard was "in play" as a potential trade target for Pittsburgh, citing a "source with knowledge of the situation."

Allen Lazard's potential Steelers move could reunite him with longtime QB Aaron Rodgers

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The rumors about Allen Lazard's future carry significance because of his long history with Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback and receiver initially teamed up in Green Bay in 2018 and reunited with the Jets.

Ad

Mike Florio's report outlined why such a move might make sense for all parties involved.

"Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him," Florio wrote on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him."

The numbers back this claim. Lazard's best NFL season came in 2022 — his final year in Green Bay with Rodgers — when he caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. After a difficult 2023 season while Rodgers was injured (just 311 yards and one touchdown), Lazard improved to 37 catches for 530 yards and six scores in 2024 with Rodgers back on the field.

Ad

Lazard recently agreed to a significant pay cut to remain with the Jets, reducing his 2025 salary to $2.25 million, down more than $8.5 million from his original contract. This restructured deal makes him an attractive trade target for teams like Pittsburgh seeking cost-effective options.

If traded with a post-June 1 designation, Lazard would save New York $2.426 million while leaving the team with $2.184 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications