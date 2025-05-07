"We want you gone" - Jets fans roast Allen Lazard as WR fires "I'm not f**king leaving" message amid trade rumors

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was at the center of trade rumors on Wednesday after being linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in reports.

Ad

He fired back with a defiant social media message that included a GIF from "The Wolf of Wall Street" of the famous "I'm not f***ing leaving" scene.

Before posting it, Lazard initially reacted to the trade rumors by sharing a meme from "Good Burger."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jets fans quickly pounced on Lazard's defiant stance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why this dude acting like the fanbase is hype that ur staying. We want u GONE," one tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As a Jets fan I will trade you to the Steelers for Chipotle guac for my burrito bowl," another said.

"Until Rodgers makes the call and you'll be in Pittsburgh," one wrote.

Fans of other teams also weighed in on the situation.

"Steelers don't want you bro bro," one commented.

"Very funny Allen. Haha," another wrote.

"Ironic. You dropped the mic too, didnt you?" another commented.

Ad

The trade rumors gained traction following the Steelers' decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, which created an immediate need for a replacement. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Lazard was "in play" as a potential trade target for Pittsburgh, citing a "source with knowledge of the situation."

Allen Lazard's potential Steelers move could reunite him with longtime QB Aaron Rodgers

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The rumors about Allen Lazard's future carry significance because of his long history with Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback and receiver initially teamed up in Green Bay in 2018 and reunited with the Jets.

Ad

Mike Florio's report outlined why such a move might make sense for all parties involved.

"Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him," Florio wrote on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him."

The numbers back this claim. Lazard's best NFL season came in 2022 — his final year in Green Bay with Rodgers — when he caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. After a difficult 2023 season while Rodgers was injured (just 311 yards and one touchdown), Lazard improved to 37 catches for 530 yards and six scores in 2024 with Rodgers back on the field.

Ad

Lazard recently agreed to a significant pay cut to remain with the Jets, reducing his 2025 salary to $2.25 million, down more than $8.5 million from his original contract. This restructured deal makes him an attractive trade target for teams like Pittsburgh seeking cost-effective options.

If traded with a post-June 1 designation, Lazard would save New York $2.426 million while leaving the team with $2.184 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.