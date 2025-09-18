  • home icon
  • "We won’t see Joe Burrow again until next season": Bengals fans in panic mode as star QB set to undergo surgery

"We won’t see Joe Burrow again until next season": Bengals fans in panic mode as star QB set to undergo surgery

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:18 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 (image credit: getty)

Joe Burrow’s season took a major hit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a Grade 3 turf toe.

The procedure is set for Friday at Birmingham’s Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, although swelling could delay the operation.

Bengals fans shared their reactions on X.

"We won't see him again until next season," one fan wrote.

"That sucks. The game is better with him in it," another fan wrote.
"Hope he hops back soon," a fan commented.

More reactions came in.

"Joe Burrow's road to recovery begins," one fan tweeted.
"I wish him quick recovery and timely too for the teamm," another fan tweeted.
"This is really sadddd," a fan said.
The injury was sustained in Cincinnati’s win over Jacksonville on Sunday, with Burrow tearing multiple ligaments in his left toe. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, clearing the way for surgery. The operation will be handled by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a foot and ankle specialist who previously worked with Tua Tagovailoa and Derrick Henry.

Medical expert doubts Joe Burrow's 2025 return despite team optimism

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Athletico physical therapist Brandon Bowers cast doubt on Joe Burrow's return this season during an interview on Thursday. He said the odds are slim unless every step of recovery goes flawlessly.

"I think it's fair," Bowers said, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk. "I think the chance (of Burrow returning) is just very small."

He noted that any setback in rehab could extend the timeline beyond this year. Bowers added that the Bengals will have to weigh their playoff position late in the schedule before risking Burrow’s health.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor has not ruled out a possible return, but the team has already moved to reinforce its quarterback depth. The Bengals signed Sean Clifford and Mike White to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clifford was picked in the fifth-round in 2023 by Green Bay, but hasn't thrown a regular season pass. However, he departed Penn State owning the school's record in passing with over 10,000 yards and 86 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, White has seven career starts. He is s best remembered for leading the Jets to a 2021 upset of Cincinnati, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. White has completed 61.4% of his passes for 2,247 yards, nine scores and 13 interceptions.

Jake Browning is expected to remain the starter after his 241-yard, two-touchdown performance against Jacksonville.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
