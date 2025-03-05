“We won’t sign anyone” - Cowboys fans react to team creating $36,600,000 more in cap space with Dak Prescott’s contract

Dallas Cowboys fans brought themselves back to earth after the team restructured Dak Prescott's contract, which opened up $36.6 million in cap space. Ahead of a free agency period that could put them in position to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl championship, the Cowboys have been busy making moves.

After restructuring CeeDee Lamb's deal, the Cowboys did the same with Prescott, ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on X, questioning the true intentions behind the move. Some were wary of the potential benefits, claiming they won't sign anybody.

"Does it matter? We won’t sign anyone🤷🏻‍♂️" one fan said.

"And no free agents will be signed lol," another fan said.

"Don’t get excited, this is just to sign Micah," another fan said.

Others tried to be more positive about this decision, wondering if this meant Jerry Jones was planning to make big moves in free agency.

"Is this a sign of the jones’ coming to their senses??🙏🏾🤞🏾," one fan wrote.

"Now just need Jerry to actually sign top free agents. I doubt it tho. History says so," another fan said.

This week started with the Dallas Cowboys using a second-round tender on restricted free agent KaVontae Turpin on Monday. They signed Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday before creating $20 million in cap space by restructuring CeeDee Lamb's contract.

They re-signed special teamer C.J. Goodwin to a one-year deal, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and finally restructured Dak Prescott's contract.

Dak Prescott claimed Cowboys were "very close" to competing for a Super Bowl

While Cowboys fans are convinced Jerry and Stephen Jones won't make big moves this offseason, Dak Prescott believes the team is nearing a point where they'll compete for a Super Bowl trophy.

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we played them. I don't wanna say 'check the record' when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them," Prescott said on Feb. 11.

The Cowboys missed out on the chance to sign Derrick Henry in free agency, which could have been a great response to the Eagles bringing in Saquon Barkley, a key piece in their championship run. While Philly doesn't hesitate and spends big on the market, the Cowboys have a different approach.

