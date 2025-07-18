  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Weak for a pro athlete”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' 230-yard drive at Chicago golf range

“Weak for a pro athlete”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' 230-yard drive at Chicago golf range

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 18, 2025 23:09 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp - Source: Imagn
“Weak for a pro athlete”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' 230-yard drive at Chicago golf range (image credit: IMAGN)

Caleb Williams has gotten a lot of heat from fans online in recent hours. The soon-to-be second-year quarterback drew mixed reactions on Thursday after the NFL shared a highlight video of the quarterback ahead of training camp. Many called him overrated and claimed that he doesn't belong among the elite of the league.

Ad

Additionally, after NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman shared a clip of Williams hitting a golf ball 230 yards, fans found it weak, considering that Williams is a top athlete.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Just like it happened with the NFL video, the clip at the driving range also drew plenty of reactions on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"230 is weak for a pro athlete," one fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad

The negative comments didn't stop there, as many said Caleb Williams' shot wasn't that impressive.

Ad
Ad

As the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams was expected to make an instant impact on the Chicago Bears. Nevertheless, his talent alone wasn't enough to turn things around for the NFC North team. They won only five games last season when Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown shared head-coaching duties.

In 17 games, Williams completed 351 of 562 pass attempts, racking up 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was sacked 68 times, which is a lot, not only for a rookie but for any quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

With Ben Johnson on the sidelines this time, Williams should elevate his game and take the Bears to at least a non-losing season.

Luke Kuechly mentions key Caleb Williams' struggle the Bears should fix

Despite having a talented offense with wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III, running backs D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, and tight end Cole Kmet, it seems the Bears have work to do to put Caleb Williams in a good position to compete.

Ad

Former Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly told Kay Adams on Monday's "Up & Adams" show that Chicago still needs to protect Williams.

"Caleb got hit a lot last year,” Kuechly said, referencing the 68 sacks Williams took last year (via Adams' X handle). “I think what changes for Caleb Williams, that's going to be super helpful, is everybody talks about."
Ad
"How do you take care of a young quarterback? And a lot of it has to do with the passing game, the amount of play action pass that Detroit used last year with Jared Goff was, you know, tough top five in the league,” Kuechly added.

The partnership with Ben Johnson has fans and analysts buzzing. Time will tell if Johnson and Williams are the answers the Bears have longed for for many years.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications