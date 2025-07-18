“Weak for a pro athlete”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams' 230-yard drive at Chicago golf range

Caleb Williams has gotten a lot of heat from fans online in recent hours. The soon-to-be second-year quarterback drew mixed reactions on Thursday after the NFL shared a highlight video of the quarterback ahead of training camp. Many called him overrated and claimed that he doesn't belong among the elite of the league.Additionally, after NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman shared a clip of Williams hitting a golf ball 230 yards, fans found it weak, considering that Williams is a top athlete.Just like it happened with the NFL video, the clip at the driving range also drew plenty of reactions on social media.&quot;230 is weak for a pro athlete,&quot; one fan wrote.Sekrah @sekrahLINK5 foot 4, 65 year old men can &quot;crush&quot; it 230.Good engagement bait, Dov.mr. Rodgers @Mr_Rodgers1LINKCrushed a ball 230? That’s not a lot. Outta shape men get off the couch without 1 second of physical activity other than golf and can hit 250+ regularly. See what Josh Allen’s drive is 😂The negative comments didn't stop there, as many said Caleb Williams' shot wasn't that impressive.Snax @WarrenSnaxLINKThis is as impressive as his rookie yearThe Nature Boy Dick Hammer @EssentialBusin7LINK230 yards is hardly crushing a drive. Especially for a young professional athlete.As the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams was expected to make an instant impact on the Chicago Bears. Nevertheless, his talent alone wasn't enough to turn things around for the NFC North team. They won only five games last season when Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown shared head-coaching duties.In 17 games, Williams completed 351 of 562 pass attempts, racking up 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was sacked 68 times, which is a lot, not only for a rookie but for any quarterback in the NFL.With Ben Johnson on the sidelines this time, Williams should elevate his game and take the Bears to at least a non-losing season.Luke Kuechly mentions key Caleb Williams' struggle the Bears should fixDespite having a talented offense with wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III, running backs D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, and tight end Cole Kmet, it seems the Bears have work to do to put Caleb Williams in a good position to compete.Former Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly told Kay Adams on Monday's &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show that Chicago still needs to protect Williams.&quot;Caleb got hit a lot last year,” Kuechly said, referencing the 68 sacks Williams took last year (via Adams' X handle). “I think what changes for Caleb Williams, that's going to be super helpful, is everybody talks about.&quot; &quot;How do you take care of a young quarterback? And a lot of it has to do with the passing game, the amount of play action pass that Detroit used last year with Jared Goff was, you know, tough top five in the league,” Kuechly added.The partnership with Ben Johnson has fans and analysts buzzing. Time will tell if Johnson and Williams are the answers the Bears have longed for for many years.