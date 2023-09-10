Weather forecast for Patriots vs Eagles: Thunderstorm chances could affect season opener at Gillette Stadium

The weather for the Patriots vs Eagles came could kinda-sorta derail what could be an intriguing showdown between two very different teams with very different aspirations.

While the Eagles are looking to run it back and make it to a second Super Bowl in two years, the Patriots are trying to realign the direction of their offense, this time under Bill O'Brien.

However, there is a slight chance the game could be delayed owing to the weather conditions in New England.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there are chances of showers and thunderstorms for the Week 1 game.

Patriots vs Eagles weather forecast could ruin Week 1 showdown

According to Stadium Forecast, there's a slight chance of showers around 2 PM and a chance of thunderstorms 2 PM and 5 PM. The website is also forecasting a possibility of heavy rain.

They are also predicting fog for this morning, asking readers to expect cloudy weather throughout.

Houston Texans v New England Patriots

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023, 4:25 PM ET Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro TV channel : CBS

CBS Where to stream: fuboTV

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be part of the broadcasting team over at CBS for this game.

Readers can also stream the games on YouTube Primetime and YouTube TV, which has the rights for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Patriots vs Eagles injury report

Eagles injury report

The Eagles have no players listed as injury concerns for their Week 1 season opener against Bill Belichick's New England. Both sides of the ball are good to go in that respect.

Expand Tweet

Patriots injury report

Backup QB Matt Coral was listed as questionable, alongside running back Rhamondre Stevenson and starting wideout DeVante Parker. However, Stevenson is expected to suit up against the Eagles. As things stand, Parker isn't expected to do the same.