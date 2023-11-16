Week 11 Bengals vs Ravens: What channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? 

The Baltimore Ravens will look to return to winning ways when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, following a close Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The outcome of this game could determine who wins the AFC North; a Bengals win will improve their record to 6-4 while and drop the Ravens to 7-4.

In the reverse fixture in Week 2, Baltimore beat Cincinnati 27–24. After failing to beat the Browns in their quest to do the double over a divisional rival last week, the Ravens will attempt another double win to assume dominance over the division.

The Bengals started the season with a poor 1-3 record but quickly turned things around with four straight wins. However, their bright start abruptly halted last week when they lost to the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud.

On that note, here's how you can watch every minute of the TNF cracker:

Bengals vs Ravens Week 11 Thursday Night Football: TV channel, live stream details and more

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals play their Week 11 match at 8:15 p.m. ET in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium. The game will be shown nationally in the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Streamers may watch the game on many platforms, including SlingTV, NFL+, FuboTV and Amazon Prime. Canadian fans can watch all NFL games on DAZN, as they will be unable to stream the game on Amazon Prime.

Here are some things to note if you intend to watch the Thursday Night Football game from home.

Date and Time : Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TV : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Live stream: Amazon Prime, FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)

Who are the announcers for Week 11 TNF?

As the NFL's exclusive Thursday Night Football provider for the second season, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

The play-by-play announcer will be Al Michaels. The analyst will be Kirk Herbstreit, while the sideline reporter will be Kaylee Hartung.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Week 11 injury report for TNF

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Wide receiver Tee Higgins will be absent for the Bengals for the second straight week. In the 30–27 loss to the Houston Texans last week, Baltimore was without Higgins. Moreover, Sam Hubbard, a vital component of the Bengals' defense, is listed as out for Week 11.

The fact that defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to play is a plus for the Bengals. Due to the short turnaround between the two games, it was unlikely that the defensive end would play in Week 11 after hyperextending his knee in the last seconds of last week's game. However, The Enquirer has reported that Hendrickson will be available for this one.

Other players in the Bengals' injury report are WR Andrei Iosivas (OUT), CB Chidobe Awuzie (LP), DT Josh Tupou (LP) and WR Charlie Jones (questionable).

Baltimore Ravens injury report

The Ravens will be without some key players of their own. Due to a calf injury, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey is considered "doubtful" to participate. Linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley have already been ruled out.

Daryl Worley, John Simpson and Devin Duvernay are all questionable and are expected to be game-time decisions.