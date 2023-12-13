Week 15 AFC Playoff Picture: Deshaun Watson-less Browns still in the hunt, Josh Allen's Bills have long way to go

The 2023 season is nearly over, as there are only four weeks left.

With the season nearing its end, the AFC's playoff picture is very intriguing, as there are six teams at 7-6.

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are in a two-horse race for the top spot in the AFC.

Week 15 AFC playoff picture

Currently, no NFL team has clinched a playoff spot, while the New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.

AFC Division Leaders

Baltimore Ravens, 10-3

The Baltimore Ravens are currently atop the AFC with a 10-3 record and are coming off an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore has a two-game lead in the AFC North and is set to go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Miami Dolphins, 9-4

The Miami Dolphins lead the AFC East with a 9-4 record, despite the loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Miami is currently two games up on the Buffalo Bills for the division but is set to play Baltimore and Buffalo later in the season.

Kansas City Chiefs, 8-5

The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-5 after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Kansas City has lost two straight games but remains atop the AFC West. However, the Chiefs are only one game up on the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars, 8-5

The Jacksonville Jaguars are atop the AFC South with an 8-5 record but are only a game up on the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville suffered a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns and is set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

AFC Wild Card teams

Cleveland Browns, 8-5

The Cleveland Browns are holding onto the first Wild Card spot and the fifth seed in the AFC with an 8-5 record.

Cleveland has lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season and snapped their two-game losing streak with a 31-27 win over Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto the sixth seed but are coming off a loss to the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh is set to go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts in a key game for the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts, 7-6

Indianapolis is holding onto the final playoff spot with a 7-6 record. The Colts are coming off a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will host the Steelers on Sunday.

AFC teams in the hunt

Houston Texans, 7-6

The Houston Texans are coming off a loss to the New York Jets. Houston will go on the road to play Tennessee in Week 15.

Denver Broncos, 7-6

Denver is 6-1 in their last seven games and coming off a 21-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are set to go on the road to play the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Cincinnati Bengals, 7-6

The Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season but have won two straight games.

Cincinnati hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills, 7-6

The final team in the hunt is the Buffalo Bills, who kept their season alive with a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.