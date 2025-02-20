"Welcome to New England" - Patriots fans recruit Trey Smith after Chiefs' decision on 2x Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs's loss could become the New England Patriots's gain as right guard Trey Smith is one of the key free agents this offseason. However, Pro Football Focus reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are not expected to place a franchise or transition tag on right guard Trey Smith ahead of his unrestricted free agency.

Fans took to social media and predicted his signing with the New England Patriots.

"We have so much cap space I guess getting him shouldn't affect their ability to sign a tackle either." One commenter replied

"Patriots gifted Joe Thuney, now it's time for the Pats KC to return to the favor." Another person replied to the post

The New England Patriots have not been shy of wanting big free agents and their recruitment on social media continued.

"Getting a rock solid guard is going to be huge to help out our new left tackle." Someone commented on social media

"If we dont sign him bro someone gotta get fired." Another Twitter user replied to the report

According to Spotrac, Trey Smith has a $19.7 million average annual salary when looking at his market value and is projected to sign a four-year, $78.8 million contract.

Where would be the best fit for Trey Smith this offseason if he doesn't stay with Kansas City?

If Trey Smith hits unrestricted free agency, there are going to be more suitors than just the New England Patriots looking to improve the position.

One team that needs the help is the Houston Texans as quarterback CJ Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, 14 more than he was sacked in his rookie season. Can Trey Smith be an improvement over Shaq Mason as the starting right guard?

Another spot that would make a lot of sense would be down in Jacksonville to help the Jaguars get protection for Trevor Lawrence. Brandon Scherff is an unrestricted free agent as well and this could be a chance to get younger at the position as Scherff is entering his age-34 season in 2025. With a new regime in Jacksonville, protecting Lawrence should be a priority.

