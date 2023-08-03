At the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST, the Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets.

NBC and Peacock will air the live broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be shown locally on Channel 3 in Northeast Ohio. If you're using cable TV, you're good to go, but if not, a Peacock membership is your most affordable option for streaming the game.

The monthly cost of the streaming service is $6. With that fee, you'll gain access to this game, Sunday Night Football contests and a vast library of films and television programs.

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023 details

Date and time: August 3, 2023 at 8 PM ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Hall of Fame Game TV channel: NBC

Hall of Fame Game streaming option: Peacock

The Browns are coming off a 7-10 season and finished bottom in the AFC North. Deshaun Watson will play his first full season since 2020, following an 11-game ban for 12 instances of sexual misconduct last year.

Meanwhile, a lot is expected of the New York Jets this season after they acquired Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP accepted a significant pay cut, giving the Jets considerably more leeway in acquiring players for a possible postseason push.

This game is intriguing for NFL fans, as it's their first opportunity to see live action since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which players from New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are being inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The HoF game in 2023 will celebrate the induction of Cleveland Browns icon Joe Thomas and New York Jets stalwarts Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The wait wasn't particularly lengthy for Revis, who retired in 2018. Klecko, meanwhile, retired about 35 years ago.

Joe Thomas is the first Cleveland Brown player to be inducted into the Pro Football HoF since the team was reactivated in 1999. He has been inducted in his first year of eligibility.