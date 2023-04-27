What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 1 TV schedule, channels and live stream details

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place between April 27 and 29 outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Hundreds of prospects are hoping to hear their names called as one of the 259 picks in this year’s edition.

Round one of the draft will start on April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 to 4 will start the following day, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET. Finally, Day 3 will cover rounds 5 to 7 on April 29 at noon ET.

Teams have 10 minutes to make their pick in the first round. Time dwindles to seven minutes per team in round 2 and five minutes in rounds 3 to 6. Teams have four minutes to select picks in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers own the first overall selection in the 2023 draft after trading up with the Chicago Bears. Conversely, the Houston Texans will pick this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” with the last pick of the draft at 259.

Thousands of football fans descended on the draft site to welcome their beloved team’s new players. You can watch the spectacle live through various platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about the draft schedule and how you can watch the proceedings live.

NFL Draft 2023 Day 1: How to watch live online and on TV

The 2023 NFL Draft will air live via the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and related platforms. ABC will broadcast the draft through its local affiliate channels across the United States, which you can check here. You can watch ABC through streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Apple TV.

You can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network, and ABC through Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s coverage is available through the NFL app, the NFL Network app, or NFL.com/watch. You can watch through these avenues on smartphones and mobile devices.

The network’s Day 1 coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft will feature Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner will also be a part of the broadcast panel.

Sports Emmy nominee Melissa Stark will interview the draftees after their selection. Meanwhile, Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager will join the coverage starting round two.

NFL+ will also provide live Day 1 coverage through the NFL+ Draft Room with Rhett Lewis, Cynthia Frelund, Mike Garafolo, and Kyle Brandt.

The NFL Channel, the league’s ad-supported streaming service, will also cover the draft with Mike Yam, Lance Zierlein, and Bucky Brooks. The NFL Channel is available through The Roku Channel, XumoPlay, Pluto TV, Vizio Watch Free, Tubi, and Peacock.

