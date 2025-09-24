"What the f*ck was that?": Jason Kelce left dumbfounded after Patrick Mahomes' stunning play to break Chiefs' losing streak

Patrick Mahomes broke his longest losing streak as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Giants on Sunday. After a 0-2 start, the quarterback led his team to a 22-9 win and avoided a 0-3 record.

Ad

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the game on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast. They heaped praise on Mahomes for the victory.

"And one of the craziest plays I've ever seen in my entire career was the Pat Mahomes pass that ended up being a backwards pass that he then went and ripped it out," Travis said on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Philadelphia Eagles center backed his brother's statement.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't think that any other quarterback makes this play, dude, what the f*ck was that?" Jason said. "This was such an impressive play. He covered so much ground. And then, just like, who has the foresight to, like, jump at the ball."

Kansas City and New York were tied at 6-6 near the end of the first half. Mahomes threw a backward pass toward Isiah Pacheco, who did not anticipate the trick play and missed it. It was counted as a live ball and was recovered by the Giants' Bobby Okereke, but Mahomes stole the football from him.

Ad

The Chiefs scored a field goal to go up 9-6 at halftime. Mahomes threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter to extend their lead; however, Graham Gano scored a field goal to reduce the deficit. Kareem Hunt rushed for a touchdown with less than seven minutes left in the game to secure the win.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to his backward pass

Patrick Mahomes lost three consecutive games for the first time in his career, including the 2025 Super Bowl and the first two matchups this season. Pressure was mounting on the quarterback and he delivered on Sunday. The two-time NFL MVP opened up about his backward pass while adressing the media.

Ad

"That was a great tackle," Mahomes said. "I’m not going to try to do that again. We’ll throw the ball forward next time."

Mahomes went 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs will return to action on Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.