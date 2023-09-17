What happened to Anthony Richardson? Colts’ rookie QB ruled out from game vs. Texans

Anthony Richardson entered the 2023 NFL season as one of the most highly-anticipated rookie prospects in the league. Many around the NFL were excited to see his electrifying dual-threat style, especially after being named the Indianapolis Colts' permanent starter.

It didn't take long at all for Richardson to establish himself as one of the most dangerous rushing quarterbacks in the league.

This includes scoring three rushing touchdowns in just the first five quarters of his NFL career spanning two games. Unfortunately for the talented rookie, the third of those touchdowns ended his Week 2 much earlier than expected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Richardson was hit while crossing the goalline during his third rushing touchdown. While it appeared to be a routine play, it was later revealed that the back of his head bounced off of the field after he was tackled.

This triggered the neutral third-party medical staff to enter him into the official concussion protocols.

After examining the quarterback further, the medical staff officially diagnosed Richardson with a concussion and announced that he would be out for the remainder of the Colts' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.

Expand Tweet

How long will Anthony Richardson be out for?

Anthony Richardson

When any player is ruled out with a concussion, they must first clear the NFL's official protocols before they are able to return to the football field in any capacity.

The protocols are conducted by a neutral third-party medical staff with no associations to any NFL teams. This theoretically helps take any bias out of the decision-making process on the player's availability.

Each case is different and can vary greatly, making Richardson's timeline to return extremely difficult to predict.

While some players have been able to clear the protocols within days after the initial diagnosis, other have sometimes taken weeks to do so. This puts the rookie's status for Week 3 in jeopardy.

Who will replace Anthony Richardson for Colts?

Gardner Minshew

When Anthony Richardson was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, it was Gardner Minshew who immediately replaced him.

Minshew was named the starter for the remainder of the game after Richardson was officially declared ineligible to return due to his concussion diagnosis.

Expand Tweet

If the rookie quarterback is forced to miss any additional time, it can be safely assumed that Minshew will continue to be the starter, as long as he's healthy.

He's currently one of the best back-ups in the NFL, with plenty of experience as a starting quarterback.