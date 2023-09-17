What happened to DK Metcalf and Tariq Woolen? Seahawks stars suffer injuries vs Lions

DK Metcalf and Tariq Woolen find themselves both out of the Seattle Seahawks game versus the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Metcalf suffered a rib injury while Woolen injured his chest. Metcalf got hurt in the first quarter and exited Ford Field for the Seahawks locker room.

The Seahawks wide receiver came back to the sideline in the middle of the second quarter and then to the game a short time later. He had two catches for 34 yards prior to his exit from the game.

He got the Seahawks to the Lions' 1-yard line with a 16-yard reception, and running back Kenneth Walker III punched it in for a touchdown on that drive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, Woolen went to Seattle's locker room for further assessment after spending almost a whole defensive series in the medical tent.

Woolen had just two tackles before leaving the game as his snaps will go to defensive backs Tre Brown and Coby Bryant. He was taken by Seattle in the fifth round in last year's NFL draft.

Woolen tied for the lead in interceptions in his rookie season with six and made his first Pro Bowl.

What other WR options does Seattle have besides DK Metcalf?

While DK Metcalf is back on the sidelines, quarterback Geno Smith does have a pair of solid options at the receiver position. Veteran Tyler Lockett could see more targets his way if that's the route Smith goes.

Also, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a viable option in the Seahawks' passing game. Prior to the Week 2 game, Smith-Njigba was targeted five times with three catches for 13 yards.

This is contingent upon Metcalf not being at 100 percent moving forward and is back in the starting lineup.

In 2021, Metcalf was on Seattle's injury report injury due to a foot issue in Week 4 of that season. He was dealing with a foot ailment for the entirety of that season. We'll see if DK Metcalf can stay healthy and his rib injury isn't anything serious long-term.