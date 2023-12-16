What happened to Ja'Marr Chase? Bengals WR exits Week 15 game vs Vikings

As the hits continue to pile up for the Cincinnati Bengals, a brief scare was levied towards Ja'Marr Chase. The star wide receiver had to exit late in the fourth quarter on Saturday as the team was aiming for a comeback victory. It appeared to be a chest injury.

A physical therapist on X, formerly known as Twitter, named Jeff Mueller, tweeted:

"Ja'Marr Chase popped up from his last catch grasping at his left chest/pec or protecting his left shoulder. Didn't see much via video, but he went back out there after missing a snap."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately, the Bengals star is back in the game. He's not injured, or he's at least playing through the pain. This is definitely a situation to monitor, though.

Chase is an ultimate competitor and one who knows the importance of every win. This win, if they're able to come back and sneak out a victory, would be huge for the Bengals' dwindling playoff chances.

The fact that he returned to the game also may mean nothing. Adrenaline plays a role as does competitive fire. Tyreek Hill re-entered the game for Miami last week after getting hurt, but he didnt't practice all week and could be out for Sunday.

Bengals may avoid scare with Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase suffered an injury

He appears to be fine now, but for a moment, all of Bengals Nation held their breath about Chase. He had to exit the game and get checked on, which is never a good sign.

The team has already lost Joe Burrow in what has been a trying season. They're fighting to get a last-ditch playoff spot, but with no Burrow, Chase is their last hope. One of the best receivers in the NFL, the star wideout would be a major loss for the team if he's unable to continue playing.