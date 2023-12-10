What happened to Micah Parsons? Cowboys handed scare ahead of blockbuster Week 14 clash vs Eagles

Linebacker Micah Parsons is the biggest playmaker on defense for the Dallas Cowboys, but his status was put into question on Sunday. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Cowboys added Parsons to the injury report with an illness.

Rapoport also said that the Dallas Cowboys have also stated that Micah Parsons intends to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are one game behind the 10-2 Eagles for the NFC East division with a 9-3 record. A win on Sunday night at home at AT&T Stadium will tie the two NFC powerhouses for the division lead.

"The #Cowboys added star LB Micah Parsons (illness) to the injury report prior to tonight. But he is expected to play."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As for now, it appears the Cowboys feel that Micah Parsons will indeed be ready to take the field on Sunday night.

The Cowboys and Eagles last clashed in Week 9, with Dallas losing 28-23. Parsons produced five tackles and 1.5 sacks against a powerful Eagles attack in that game.

Micah Parsons calls matchup vs. Eagles a 'brawl'

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is one of the most competitive, hard-nosed NFL games one could ever watch. Earlier in the week, before his injury report designation, Parsons said he was prepared for the battle ahead against the Eagles.

“It's always one of the biggest games in football, if not the biggest," Parsons said. “The intensity is always high, the emotion's high, everyone wants to win. You know it's a brawl. It's always one where you got to get the ice bags ready.”

Expand Tweet

Parsons noted that going up against the Philadelphia Eagles brings a lot of emotion and intensity. Parsons has once again been the X-factor for the Cowboys' defense, which is critical for a team that has lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the season due to a neck injury.

The former Penn State standout has 11.5 sacks in 12 games this season. He also has two passes deflected, one forced fumble, 19 solo tackles and 42 combined tackles. His ability as a linebacker as well as a defensive end has many analysts referring to him as a 'hybrid' defensive player due to his versatility.