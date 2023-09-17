What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.? Ravens star suffers setback during game vs Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. suited up for his second game as a member of the Baltimore Ravens today (Sept. 17). In his Week 1 debut vs. the Houston Texans last week, he recorded two catches for 37 yards in the team's victory.

Today, Beckham Jr. and the Ravens face their rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for Beckham Jr., he suffered an ankle injury in the second half and has been declared out for the rest of the game.

"Odell Beckham, Jr. is out for the game due to an ankle injury."

The severity of the injury is unknown, but it is serious enough for the Ravens to sit him out for the rest of the game. Before being ruled out with the injury, he recorded three catches for 29 yards on four targets with his longest reception being a 15-yarder.

Through his first two games as a Raven, Beckham Jr. has recorded five catches for 56 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. paid homage to Colorado's Travis Hunter during pre-game warmups

Odell Beckham Jr. was dripped out this week during pre-game warmups. He was seen sporting a cleated version of Randy Moss' Air Jordan 11 Turf PEs and also wore a Travis Hunter shirt.

Travis Hunter has been a two-way star for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. He recorded over 100 receiving yards and an interception in their Week 1 victory over TCU.

Last night during Colorado's overtime victory over Colorado State, Hunter got hit on a dirty play by a Colorado State defender and left the game with an injury. Coach Sanders ruled him out for at least a few weeks.

Hopefully for Odell Beckham Jr., his own ankle injury isn't that serious and he will return next week for the Ravens. Baltimore will host the Indianapolis Colts next week at 1:00 p.m. ET and it would hurt them to be without one of their biggest pass catchers.

Beckham Jr. signed a one-year $15 million contract with the Ravens this off-season after missing last season due to recovering from an ACL injury.