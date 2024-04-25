What happened to Roger Goodell? Latest on NFL Commissioner’s surgery

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is usually responsible for announcing the picks, handing out the jerseys, and sharing a warm embrace with the young star whose names he calls out in the first round of the NFL draft. However, the veteran executive's health issues could hinder his ability to perform his usual duties at the annual event on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Goodell underwent back surgery three weeks ago and hasn't fully recovered. He's fit enough to stand and announce the picks, hand the players their new teams' jerseys and caps, and take a picture. However, he'll refrain from engaging in enthusiastic bear hugs and chest bumps with the draft picks, a staple of draft day festivities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roger Goodell will have to tread carefully to avoid getting bulldozed by ecstatic draft picks and aggravating his back issue. In the event that the veteran executive is unable to continue, Troy Vincent, NFL's vice president of football operations, will take over the responsibility of announcing the draft picks.

NFL Draft 2024 Green Room: How many players will Roger Goodell greet the stage during the event?

Roger Goodell will be grateful that only 13 players will be in the green room during the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. However, he'll likely have to greet them all on stage during the first round.

The consensus top four picks - quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden McDaniels, and Drake Maye, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - will be in the green room waiting for Goodell to call their names.

Other prominent players who'll also be in the green room include wide receivers Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, pass rushers Darius Robinson, Dallas Turner, and Laiatu Latu, and offensive lineman J.C. Latham will also be in Detroit, waiting for their turn to get on stage.

Of the 17 players present in the green room in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, only three weren't picked in the first round. All 13 players listed above are expected to be first-round picks, but there's always a chance that one of these top prospects drops to second round or lower.