What is a high-capacity feeding device? Why Jack Jones' gun charge could get worse due to new contraption?

According to Massachusetts State Police, New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was detained on Friday at Boston Logan International Airport. That happened after a pair of guns was found in his carry-on bags.

Jones, according to police, was accused of lugging a loaded gun, having firearms without a firearm identification card, having a gun concealed in a secured area of an airport, having an illegal firearm in his possession and having a large-capacity feeding device.

Without a license for carriage, it's illegal for anybody to have a large capacity feeding device in their possession or under their control. The Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 140, Section 10, describes the felony of Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon or Feeding Device.

A fixed or detachable magazine, drum feed strip, or other comparable instrument that can hold over ten rounds of ammunition or over five shotgun shells is referred to as a "Large Capacity Feeding Device" under Massachusetts law.

It also qualifies as a high-capacity ammunition feeding device under the Federal Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protections Act. If found guilty of the felony of Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, the minimum required punishment will be no less than twelve months and not more than ten years in state prison.

Jack Jones is looking at a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 2.5 years to 10 years in prison for the feeding device. Mass. Gen. Laws Chapter 269 Subsection 10(m).

According to Boston News 25, Jack Jones was arrested at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The 25-year-old, who was taken 121st overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was about to begin his second season in the league. In a 27-24 overtime defeat against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 season, he tallied two interceptions, notably a pick-six of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jack Jones has committed offenses that warranted arrest in the past

Jack Jones has a history of legal troubles. He was detained in 2018 after forcing his way into a Panda Express in Santa Paula, California.

He was charged with felony commercial burglary and conspiracy to conduct a crime at first, but after pleading guilty, the allegations were dropped to misdemeanor commercial burglary. As part of his guilty plea agreement, he underwent 45 days of house arrest.

In a press-release declaration, the New England Patriots recently announced that Jack Jones had been detained.

A team representative told ESPN:

"We have been informed that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport. We won't be making any further comments at this time while we gather more information."

