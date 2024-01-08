What is NFL Black Monday? Exploring origin of fateful day in the NFL calendar

Black Monday is a date circled by many in the NFL.

Black Monday is the first Monday after the conclusion of the regular season, which usually is when teams fire coaches and general managers.

As some teams start their preparation for the playoffs, the teams that didn't make the playoffs look to change the direction of their franchise by firing coaches and front-office executives.

When did Black Monday originate?

Ron Rivera was fired by the Washington Commanders

Black Monday was originally first referenced by the Chicago Tribune in the late 1990s after several college coaches were fired.

However, Black Monday in the NFL started in 1998 as The Associated Press, New York Post and Houston Chronicle all used Black Monday in their headlines on the same day after the season ended.

After the three major newspapers all used the phrase, Black Monday became a common phrase in NFL circles.

How many coaches were fired on Black Monday in 2023?

Only one NFL head coach was fired on Black Monday last year.

Matt Rhule, Frank Reich and Nathaniel Hackett were all fired during the season, while the Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith immediately after their final game.

On Black Monday, the lone head coach to be fired was Kliff Kingsbury who was let go by the Arizona Cardinals.

List of NFL coaches fired so far

On Black Monday 2024, two head coaches were fired, but this season, five coaches were fired:

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

The first three coaches were fired during the season, while Smith and Rivera were fired on Black Monday.

The Falcons went 7-9 this season and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season, which resulted in the change.

"Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement, following a meeting with team CEO Rich McKay in which they decided to dismiss Smith. "We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years.

"He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position."

As of right now, no other coach has been fired on Black Monday.