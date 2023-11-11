"What a role model" - Patrick Mahomes crushing beers wearing $1860 Louis Vuitton sneakers divides opinion among NFL fans

Patrick Mahomes might have won the Super Bowl twice in his 20s, but that doesn't exclude him from playing with the Devil's Juice.

A photo was recently taken of the quarterback at an NBA game, which he attended wearing his Louis Vitton Trainer Sneakers worth $1860. Three Coors Light beer bottles sat next to him on the floor.

Unless the photo was taken at the end of the game, he consumed all three beverages in less than about 150 minutes.

This led to a mixed discussion between NFL fans on X (formerly Twitter) about whether Mahomes should be indulging in such an activity. Some scoffed at the idea of this even being worth talking about, while others condemned the action, with one sarcastically writing:

"Wow. What a role model"

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Mahomes was with his wife Brittany to see the Dallas Mavericks fall 127-116 to the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Exploring laundry list of Patrick Mahomes' endorsements

Patrick Mahomes at Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes can win Super Bowls and, more importantly to companies, he can sell products. He has been one of the most marketed players in sports over the last few years, having signed deals with Hugo Boss, T-Mobile, and Walmart. Mahomes has made about $20 million from his endorsement deals.

In addition to those three, the Chiefs superstar has had endorsements from Hunt's Ketchup, Head and Shoulders, BioSteel Sports, Adidas, State Farm, Oakley and Subway. It seems that with every passing week, the quarterback only accrues more endorsements.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2023

Mahomes at Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is worth an estimated $70 million, per multiple reports. The bulk of his earnings have come from the NFL, but a sizable chunk has also been generated from endorsement deals. The quarterback is currently playing on a 10-year, $450 million contract that runs through the 2031 season.

If he puts an effort to intentionally save the majority of his income and manages to hit the incentives to get to $450 million, he could join the $500 million club.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Who does Patrick Mahomes face next?

Mahomes at Press Conference vs Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week and will return to the gridiron on Monday, Nov. 20, at 8:15 PM EST. The Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for them in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 11. Both teams are at the top of the seeding in both conferences, so the matchup is one of the biggest of the season so far.

The loser of the game hurts their seeding. In the case of the Chiefs, a defeat could knock them out of the top seed entirely as the Baltimore Ravens are tied with them at 7-2 entering Week 10.