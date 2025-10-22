"What tf is wrong with Bucky Irving": NFL fans react as Bucs star RB set to miss Week 8 game vs Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is set to miss the team’s Week 8 clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles, announced this to reporters on Wednesday, per ESPN’s insider Adam Schefter.
The running back has been out of action for the Bucs since Week 5 with foot and shoulder injuries. His continued absence has triggered reactions among fans on X, with Reese David asking:
“What tf is wrong with Bucky Irving?”
Jason commented:
“Luckily, they’re heading into their bye week, but still, man, injuries are killing the Bucs rn.”
Jagger Drury wrote:
“Missing Bucky, and I’m about to get the boot.”
Greg Shockey observed:
“It’s tough news for the Bucs with both Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin sidelined for the upcoming game. The bye week following this should give them some much-needed time to recover. Wishing them a speedy recovery!”
Mighty Matt also wrote:
“That’s smart. The week after is their bye. They all should be ready by then vs New England.”
Neer also commented:
“That’s tough news for the Bucs. Missing both Godwin and Irving is a huge blow for the offense. Wishing them a speedy recovery!”
How Bucky Irving’s absence has affected the Bucs
Bucky Irving was an important presence in the Bucs’ offense before his injury, leading the team in rushing with 237 yards. Set to miss his fourth game, the running back’s absence has impacted the Bucs’ rushing game.
With the Bucs due for a bye week after Sunday’s game against the Saints, their fans can hope Irving will be available by Week 10. The Bucs will be facing the New England Patriots on Nov. 9. However, it is uncertain they’ll have Irving back for that game.
The Bucs’ starting running back was initially reported to be out for at least two weeks. Tampa Bay reinforced the belief by keeping him out of the injured reserve. Having him on the reserve would’ve kept him out for at least four weeks.
It is unclear if Bowles is leaving Irving out to allow him to return against the Patriots in full health or if he’s still recovering. In his absence, the Bucs have depended on Rachaad White, who has put in a solid shift so far.
White has rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns in 31 carries in addition to 51 yards from seven receptions while filling in for Irving.
