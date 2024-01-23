What did Travis Kelce say to Josh Allen after the playoff win? Mic picks up Chiefs TE's classy message

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce met up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the end of Sunday's AFC divisional round matchup. The Chiefs had just narrowly beaten the Bills 27-24, thus securing their place in the AFC championship game.

At the center of the gridiron, Kelce had some sincere words for Allen. The future Hall of Famer said to the Pro Bowl quarterback:

"You know it's all the love in the world, baby. Love you, brother. Helluva job getting here. That sh*t crazy that you got here."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pair then shared a dap and went to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

How did Travis Kelce and Josh Allen perform in the game?

Travis Kelce was immense for the Kansas City Chiefs, putting up a signature playoff performance to help them defeat the Bills. Kelce had a stat line of five receptions, 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the AFC divisional round game. These stats helped the Chiefs record a narrow victory over their longtime rivals.

Josh Allen also had a solid showing against the Chiefs, but unfortunately for the Bills, it wasn't enough. Josh Allen put up a stat line of 26 completed passes, 186 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He was also impressive on the ground, totaling two scores on 18 attempts in the close loss to the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

What next for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Travis Kelce and the remaining Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a crunch AFC championship game against the on-fire Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had the best regular season record in the league, and they are captained by the likely 2023 league MVP, Lamar Jackson.

In the divisional round, Baltimore recorded a blowout 34-10 win over dark horses, the Houston Texans. Lamar Jackson was his typical excellent self, putting up video game numbers in the victory.

If the Chiefs want to make the Super Bowl, they'll need to find a way to nullify the threat of Jackson and his eclectic group of pass-catchers. It will be an interesting AFC championship game, and we expect the winner of the contest to be a solid contender in the 2024 Super Bowl.