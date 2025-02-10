  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • What watch is Tom Brady wearing? Fox analyst's $800,000 timepiece goes viral at Super Bowl LIX

What watch is Tom Brady wearing? Fox analyst's $800,000 timepiece goes viral at Super Bowl LIX

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:41 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Super Bowl 59 has everyone dressing up to the nines, and that does not exclude the commentators. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox commentator Tom Brady wore an $800,000 Jacob & Co. Yellow Saphire Caviar Tourbillon watch.

also-read-trending Trending

Tom Brady knows the significance of making the Super Bowl and looking the part. Brady has shown the ability to do it all as he is an analyst for Fox as well as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

What does Tom Brady need to do this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Tom Brady has a lot of work to do to get the Las Vegas Raiders to get to the position where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are. They had a good first step as they hired Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll as the team's next coach as well as general manager John Spytek.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In regards to their roster, the biggest need they have is figuring out the quarterback of their future. Having Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has ever seen, is going to help in that process.

The Las Vegas Raiders can draft a quarterback with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There are some free agents as well with players like Sam Darnold and Jameis Winston or acquiring a veteran to bridge a quarterback decision like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson.

Will Tom Brady continue to be an analyst in 2025?

Despite being an owner for the first time, Tom Brady has also been wrapping up his first season as an announcer. Despite the limitations that he has as a minority owner of a team, Brady still is expected to continue his job as the analyst for the top commentator booth on Fox.

He has to lean on the rest of the booth during the week as Brady is unable to enter another team's facilities as an owner of another team.

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी