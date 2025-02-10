What watch is Tom Brady wearing? Fox analyst's $800,000 timepiece goes viral at Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl 59 has everyone dressing up to the nines, and that does not exclude the commentators. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox commentator Tom Brady wore an $800,000 Jacob & Co. Yellow Saphire Caviar Tourbillon watch.

Tom Brady knows the significance of making the Super Bowl and looking the part. Brady has shown the ability to do it all as he is an analyst for Fox as well as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

What does Tom Brady need to do this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Tom Brady has a lot of work to do to get the Las Vegas Raiders to get to the position where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are. They had a good first step as they hired Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll as the team's next coach as well as general manager John Spytek.

In regards to their roster, the biggest need they have is figuring out the quarterback of their future. Having Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has ever seen, is going to help in that process.

The Las Vegas Raiders can draft a quarterback with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There are some free agents as well with players like Sam Darnold and Jameis Winston or acquiring a veteran to bridge a quarterback decision like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson.

Will Tom Brady continue to be an analyst in 2025?

Despite being an owner for the first time, Tom Brady has also been wrapping up his first season as an announcer. Despite the limitations that he has as a minority owner of a team, Brady still is expected to continue his job as the analyst for the top commentator booth on Fox.

He has to lean on the rest of the booth during the week as Brady is unable to enter another team's facilities as an owner of another team.

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.